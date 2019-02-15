He said this is due to the creation of the new Ahafo and Bono East Regions.

The Minister also said Sunyani will remain the capital if the name changes to Bono East Region.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Dan Botwe said the Attorney-General would soon trigger the constitutional process to give legal backing to the names.

Last Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the Constitutional Instruments (CIs) for the creation of the Bono East and the Ahafo regions to their representatives at separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House.

That meant that the Brong Ahafo Region, which was the second biggest region in the country, covering an area of 39,557 square kilometres, no longer exists.