He said that actions of the police were totally uncalled for and against the tenents of democracy.

In a tweet about the incident, the NDC founder said: "The heavy and high-handed manner the Police handled the demonstration by law students was most uncalled for".

The demonstration, seeking reforms to legal education in Ghana, started peacefully at the main campus of the Ghana School of Law.

But on their last-ditch effort to present their petition to the president at the Jubilee House was met with resistance from police officers, who claimed the demonstrating students had no permission to enter the presidency.

Check the tweet below