He said Acheampong should step down from his role for his involvement in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings.

Nana Ato Dadzie contends that the Minister breached Article 526 of the Security and Intelligence act, 1996.

He stated emphatically that, the National Security Council, under the laws of the country has no power to move troops neither does it have the power to “operationalize a paramilitary force.”

“Article 85 of our constitution is absolute and it prohibits the formation of any security agency except those set up by law…so when Mr Bryan says that “we moved our people there”, whose people? He questioned.

"He must immediately resign his office or the president must demand his resignation", he said.

However, making an appearance at the Commission of Enquiry into the electoral violence, Bryan Acheampong denied reports that he instructed those armed men to Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He told the Emile Short Commission that, "I have done three interviews on radio, and at all times, I used third-person pronouns. I never said I, and that is something that I am battling with … I have never said anywhere in the three interviews that I granted… I, at all times, mentioned the Ministry of National Security or the national security or we, I never said I have deployed men".