According to him, it is understandable that people are doubting the feasibility of the projects, given the long list of unfulfilled promises made by the President since he assumed office.

Mahama said this during a Facebook live session with his followers on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

John Mahama

“The reaction of the public to the President’s promise to construct 94 new hospitals in one year is understandable, considering his rather tall list of unfulfilled or poorly-implemented promises from yesteryears,” he said.

“I believe, in a well-thought-out and forward-looking agenda, which ensures further strategic investments in our health sector meet contemporary and future challenges.

“This must take into consideration the grave threat posed by global pandemics like COVID-19, SARS, MERS, EBOLA among others.”

During his 8th address to the nation on the Coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, April 26, the President said his government will begin the construction of 88 hospitals in the 88 districts to boost health delivery across the country.

Giving a breakdown, he said 10 will be built in the Ashanti region, nine in the Volta region, nine in the Central region, eight in the Eastern region and seven in the Greater Accra region.

Also, seven of the hospitals will be built in Upper East, five each in the Northern, Oti, Upper West and the Bono regions, while four will be built in the Western North and Western regions.

Meanwhile, the Ahafo and Savannah regions will have three district hospitals, two in Bono East, and two more in North East Regions.

However, a section of the public, including Mahama, has expressed doubts over the feasibility of the projects.