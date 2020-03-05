The president said God has been faithful to the fortunes of this country therefore there is the need to reward his faithfulness.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this at the sod cutting ceremony of the construction of the National Cathedral that will be situated at Ridge in Accra.

“Ghana has so far been spared civil war, famine and epidemic. We are certainly not better than the other nations in our neighbourhood who have been confronted with these challenges and I believe it is by the grace of God that we are being sustained. It will be an act of thanksgiving to the Almighty for his blessing, favour, grace and mercy on our nation.”

“71 percent of the Ghanaian people adhere to the Christian religion, grouped under the various persuasion of the Christian faith. The Supreme Court of the Republic in unanimously rejecting recently the challenge of the constitutional quality of the Cathedral project laid particular emphasis on this.”

Construction of national cathedral begins today

The interdenominational Christian Cathedral, when completed, will have a 5,000 seating capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible museum.

The monument is expected to be put up within the next five years.

Construction work is set to begin by March 6, 2020.

The government announced plans to construct the cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship centre for Ghana.