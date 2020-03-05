The monumental project will kickstart with a symbolic laying of a foundation stone by President Akufo-Addo.

This will mark the start of the construction of the edifice which is estimated to cost about over $100 million.

Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng said they are still receiving pledges and monies from donors toward the construction.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court throws out suit against construction of National Cathedral

Nana Addo with National Cathedral design

“We have won three cases in the Supreme Court,” he told Joy news, further confirming that “the Cathedral will surely be built.”

Rev. Kusi Boateng said the Passports office and the Malian Embassy would soon be demolished to make way for the edifice.

Today’s laying of the foundation stone will be graced by a host of dignitaries, as well as donors.

In 2017, the government revealed plans to construct a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center.

READ ALSO: Gov't to spend GHS 9.2m to relocate Passport Office for National Cathedral construction

President Akufo-Addo went ahead to unveil the design and architecture for the National Cathedral at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, government’s decision to put up the National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government will have to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo, however, maintained that the building of the Cathedral is a “priority among priorities.”

All is now set for construction of the edifice to begin.