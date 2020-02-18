A businessman, Jonathan Holm, is in court alleging that government has breached portions of the constitution in allowing state land to be used in a manner that does not serve the public interest.

But in a ruling presided by the Chief Justice Kwesi Anning, the court ruled that appropriate remedies exist to be used by the court to provide compensation if it rules against the state in the substantive case.

The businessman wants a declaration of the action as unconstitutional with the land returned to its original owners.

Already, government has demolished houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

Nana Addo with National Cathedral design

It has also selected renowned architect, Sir David Adjeye, to design the building, which has since been made public.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.