This was confirmed by the Ministry for Railways Development during Wednesday’s Meet-the-Press series organized by the Ministry of Information.

Sector Minister, Joe Ghartey, said the Burkina Faso government has agreed to take up 50 percent of the cost of the development of the railway.

Both countries will, therefore, equally share the cost despite the fact that 80 percent of the railway line would be in Ghana.

The Accra-Ouagadougou railway begins from Tema to Burkina Faso via Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The first phase will link the Tema Harbour to Mpakadan Port along the Volta Lake, while the latter phase will also link the Mpakadan Port to Paga through Buipe and then to Burkina Faso.

The construction of the Accra-Ouagadougou railway will cost around US$230 million and is expected to make the movement of cargo easier.

The mega railway project is also expected to connect landlocked towns in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

The Ghana stretch will go through Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Bimbilla to Yendi and Sheni. It will then continue to Tamale, Walewale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo and then link Burkina Faso at the Paga-Dakota border.

Meanwhile, the Burkina Faso leg begins from Ouagadougou, Kombissiri, Manga, Beguedo, Garango, Tenkodogo, Bagre, Zabre, Po, Dakola to Paga.