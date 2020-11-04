He said the labelling by Mr. Amidu of him being the controversial 'Government Official 1' in the scandal amounts to stupidity.

The former President said the Special Prosecutor had no business labelling him that in a report that had nothing to do with the Airbus scandal.

Speaking at the University of Ghana to a teeming NDC supporters, John Mahama said: “Amidu goes and presents Agyapa investigations and I thought he was a man enough. They say investigate Agyapa, so present a report on Agyapa. If you have investigated Airbus present a report on Airbus.”

He added: “In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus.

“If you were man enough present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus. If you think I am indicted on Airbus accuse me directly .

“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today, so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. What stupidity is this?”

John Dramani Mahama

Amidu mentioned Mahama in his corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

“This Office has established the identity of elected Government official 1 to be former President John Dramani Mahama whose brother of the full blood is Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama,” the special prosecutor revealed in his corruption risk assessment report into the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.