Calls for my resignation over galamsey are needless - Abu Jinapor

“I don’t find the need for that,” Jinapor said in an interview with Joy FM on 12th September 2024, addressing the concerns raised by civil society groups and members of the clergy.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Fisheries has been vocal in demanding his removal, accusing him and his deputies of failing to address the galamsey crisis, which has led to significant environmental damage.

In particular, the group points to the depletion of forests and the contamination of water bodies as evidence of governmental failure.

However, Jinapor defended the government’s efforts, stating that tackling illegal mining requires a collective approach. He acknowledged the fluctuations in water turbidity levels but noted that the government remains committed to its framework for addressing galamsey.

“I am not looking at this matter from the point of failure or success. The most important thing is that we have a framework and if we have to tweak it, we will do so,” he added, emphasising the need for continued efforts.

TUC to strike over galamsey

Organised Labour, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has issued a stern warning to the government, threatening a nationwide strike by the end of September if decisive action is not taken to address the escalating galamsey (illegal mining) crisis.

In a statement issued by Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the TUC, Organised Labour demanded the immediate declaration of a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

The group also called for a halt to all mining activities in forest reserves, the establishment of special courts to fast-track the prosecution of galamsey operators, and the deployment of the military to remove and destroy all mining equipment in affected areas.