He said he was heartbroken by the turn of events, adding that he did it for the grassroots and the President.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator came under the spotlight after snatching uncounted ballot papers during the process to elect the Speaker of Parliament.

Mr. Ahenkorah snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

Carlos Ahenkorah caught snatching ballot papers in Parliament

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking chaos in Parliament.

In a statement, the Tema West MP apologised for his actions, but said he did it for his party and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us,” a section of the statement said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!!!”

He added: “I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they [NDC] want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day.”

Meanwhile, Alban Bagbin was sworn-in as the Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament despite the chaos that marred the elections.