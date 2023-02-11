Center for Religion and Public Life petitions Parliament to reject Anti-LGBTQ Bill

In recent months, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.

However, some Members of Parliament, led by the lawmaker for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, are sponsoring a bill to criminalise all gay activities in the country.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill is currently before Parliament, but CRPL-Ghana believes the bill is an affront to the teachings of Christ on love, justice, and grace.

“If homosexuality were such a grievous sin as described today, Christ Jesus would have spoken against it. But no words of Jesus were reported on homosexuality in the Gospels,” a section of the petition said.

“Both the Old and New Testaments warn against every kind of sin, including sexual immorality, idolatry, adultery, fornication, lust, homosexuality, stealing, telling lies, greed, swindling, and drunkenness. We see no evidence to suggest that prominence was given to homosexuality (1 Cor. 6:9).”

It added: “The Church was given the task of ministering to peace, love, justice, and reconciliation and not hatred, discrimination, and condemnation. Only Christ is in a position to condemn because he alone is without sin; all others are sinners (Rom. 3:23-24).

“In our view, culture is a product of religion, and any reference to either of them regarding laws in a constitutionally secular state like ours must be done in perspective and with care and thoughtfulness.

“The bill, when passed, could open the floodgates for religious fundamentalism and extremism in the country.”

The non-profit research and interfaith advocacy organization further stated that they were ready to appear before Parliament for more dialogue on the subject.