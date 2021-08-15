CEO of fact-checking site caught plagiarising dozens of articles

The Buzzfeed was the first to point out that there were some plagiarised works on the Snopes website following an investigation.

Snopes then took up the matter and also discovered that a whopping 54 pieces in total had been plagiarised on the website.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, the website said: "Plagiarism undermines our mission and values, full stop. It has no place in any context within this organization.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Snopes has had his publishing rights revoked due to the plagiarism scandal.

Mikkelson has since apologised for the fiasco, while admitting that he violated serious copyright content at Snopes.