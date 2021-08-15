The website, which prides itself as "the internet's definitive fact-checking resource”, has since come under intense scrutiny.
CEO of fact-checking site caught plagiarising dozens of articles
David Mikkelson, the CEO and co-founder of the website Snopes, has been exposed for plagiarising dozens of articles.
The Buzzfeed was the first to point out that there were some plagiarised works on the Snopes website following an investigation.
Snopes then took up the matter and also discovered that a whopping 54 pieces in total had been plagiarised on the website.
In a statement, the website said: "Plagiarism undermines our mission and values, full stop. It has no place in any context within this organization.”
Meanwhile, the CEO of Snopes has had his publishing rights revoked due to the plagiarism scandal.
Mikkelson has since apologised for the fiasco, while admitting that he violated serious copyright content at Snopes.
"I engaged in multiple serious copyright violations of content that Snopes didn't have rights to use. There is no excuse for my serious lapses in judgement. I am sorry,” a section of the statement said.
