Changing NDC's leadership in Parliament will weaken the party - Cletus Avoka

The rank and file of the NDC has been in tatters over the vetting and confirmation of ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Citi FM, the former Majority Leader said: "As of now, I don’t support it. We will be worse off in Parliament because I don’t think they deserve to be changed. I think that some of the people calling for change are exercising that in a position of ignorance. They do not know the full fact and, therefore, want to make a decision without appreciating the circumstances under which we do some of the things in Parliament.”