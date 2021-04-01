Changing NDC's leadership in Parliament will weaken the party - Cletus Avoka

The rank and file of the NDC has been in tatters over the vetting and confirmation of ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In an interview on Citi FM, the former Majority Leader said: "As of now, I don’t support it. We will be worse off in Parliament because I don’t think they deserve to be changed. I think that some of the people calling for change are exercising that in a position of ignorance. They do not know the full fact and, therefore, want to make a decision without appreciating the circumstances under which we do some of the things in Parliament.”
“It is based on ignorance, and I do want us to fall prey to that call. I think that the leadership has done their best. We should be careful about how we go about these things. They should be allowed to do their work, so we see what happens further”, he said.