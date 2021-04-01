RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Changing NDC's leadership in Parliament will weaken the party - Cletus Avoka

Authors:

Evans Annang

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Zebilla East, Cletus Avoka, has thwarted suggestions that the party needs a leadership change in Parliament.

Cletus Avoka

Pulse Ghana

He said a decision will do the biggest opposition party more harm than good.

Recommended articles

The rank and file of the NDC has been in tatters over the vetting and confirmation of ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Citi FM, the former Majority Leader said: "As of now, I don’t support it. We will be worse off in Parliament because I don’t think they deserve to be changed. I think that some of the people calling for change are exercising that in a position of ignorance. They do not know the full fact and, therefore, want to make a decision without appreciating the circumstances under which we do some of the things in Parliament.”

“It is based on ignorance, and I do want us to fall prey to that call. I think that the leadership has done their best. We should be careful about how we go about these things. They should be allowed to do their work, so we see what happens further”, he said.

The NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa tendered his resignation as a member of the Appointments Committee over differences in approving some ministers.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

The three-term NDC MP said he took the decision based on personal principles.

“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle,” was all Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa alluded to in his letter.

As a result, the North Tongu MP stressed that he will, therefore, not be available for the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]