The two New Patriotic Party (NPP) members engaged in fisticuffs during a workshop for Regional executives and Parliamentary Candidates at the Kingston Hotel in Takoradi.

Mr. Bissue, who is the NPP Western Regional Secretary and also a presidential staffer, sustained bruises on his face after the fight.

Mr. Duker also had his middle finger bandaged, with several reports suggesting the finger was bitten by Mr. Bissue during the brawl.

Charles Bissue (left) and George Mireku Duker

Reacting to this, the presidential staffer denied the reports, describing such claims as “outrageously false”.

In a statement, he said he was not the aggressor during the brawl, adding that he neither attacked the MP nor bit him.

“In response to the outrageously false allegations printed in Today (Wednesday)’s edition of The Daily Dispatch newspaper entitled ‘NPP Regional Secretary bites NPP MP, blood flows’ and Daily Guide newspaper entitled ‘NPP Gurus Trade Blows’ as well as earlier news articles from other online portals which began on Monday, 21 September, 2020, I write to debunk those News Articles,” the statement read.

“The reportage is a gross misrepresentation of what transpired at the Party’s meeting on Monday, I wish to assure all that I neither physically attacked nor bit the finger of the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Hon. Mireku Duker as widely reported.

“I was not the aggressor in this situation, as it is not in my nature, as anyone who knows me could attest,” it added.