The outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson said the fired Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, is one of the most competent persons he has ever met despite her dismissal.

In 2017, the U.S. Embassy awarded Mrs Osei as the 2017 Women of Courage Award. This award is given annually to women around the world who have shown leadership, courage, and willingness to sacrifice for others, especially in promoting women’s rights.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, Mr Jackson said he will honour her again if he is given the opportunity.

“I would give her the award as Woman of Courage again today if we were to do it over. I still believe that she and her fellow commissioners conducted the fairest, most transparent election I have ever personally witnessed. It was a tremendous success.”

“I do not know if she violated any laws, I understand from what I’ve heard and read that the decision she made to rebuild the website during the election after it was hacked may have been in contravention of Ghana’s procurement laws but I also understand that the time was of the essence, so, I think she, from what I know, acted on what she felt was the right thing to do at the time.”

“I don’t want to get into a debate about whether she was rightly impeached or not, I think that is for the court to decide, but, I have been very troubled about the accusation that she is incompetent, some people have used that word, but Charlotte Osei is one of the most competent people I have ever met.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed Charlotte Osei from office together with her two deputies: Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley, based on a recommendation from a committee set up by the Chief Justice.

This was after some staff of the EC petitioned Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Mrs Osei from office over allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance as well as abuse of office.