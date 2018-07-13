Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

‘Charlotte Osei one of the most competent people I've ever met'


Dismissed EC Chair ‘Charlotte Osei one of the most competent people I've ever met' - U.S. Ambassador

In 2017, the U.S. Embassy awarded Mrs Osei as the 2017 Women of Courage Award. Mr Jackson said he will honour her again if he is given the opportunity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson said the fired Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, is one of the most competent persons he has ever met despite her dismissal.

In 2017, the U.S. Embassy awarded Mrs Osei as the 2017 Women of Courage Award. This award is given annually to women around the world who have shown leadership, courage, and willingness to sacrifice for others, especially in promoting women’s rights.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, Mr Jackson said he will honour her again if he is given the opportunity.

READ ALSO: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume

“I would give her the award as Woman of Courage again today if we were to do it over. I still believe that she and her fellow commissioners conducted the fairest, most transparent election I have ever personally witnessed. It was a tremendous success.”

“I do not know if she violated any laws, I understand from what I’ve heard and read that the decision she made to rebuild the website during the election after it was hacked may have been in contravention of Ghana’s procurement laws but I also understand that the time was of the essence, so, I think she, from what I know, acted on what she felt was the right thing to do at the time.”

“I don’t want to get into a debate about whether she was rightly impeached or not, I think that is for the court to decide, but, I have been very troubled about the accusation that she is incompetent, some people have used that word, but Charlotte Osei is one of the most competent people I have ever met.”

READ ALSO: Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi

President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed Charlotte Osei from office together with her two deputies: Georgina Opoku Amankwah and Amadu Sulley, based on a recommendation from a committee set up by the Chief Justice.

This was after some staff of the EC petitioned Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Mrs Osei from office over allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance as well as abuse of office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Captain Smart’s Arrest: Management didn’t assign personal bodyguards or guns to Captain Smart Captain Smart’s Arrest Management didn’t assign personal bodyguards or guns to Captain Smart
In Central Region: Married man pours acid on lover In Central Region Married man pours acid on lover
Challenge: Only the Supreme Court can overturn Sosu's ban - Lawyer Okudzeto Challenge Only the Supreme Court can overturn Sosu's ban - Lawyer Okudzeto
Land Degradation: Sand winning activities erode lands at Nsakina and its environs Land Degradation Sand winning activities erode lands at Nsakina and its environs
Murder: Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi Murder Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi
Misconduct: Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours Misconduct Interior Minister warns Police officers over unprofessional behaviours

Recommended Videos

Local News: Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume Local News Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency admissions resume
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Minister Of Health: Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu Minister Of Health Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu



Top Articles

1 Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for rituals - NBSbullet
2 Murder Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasibullet
3 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18bullet
4 Doing Business Turkish nationals beat Ghanaian businessman to pulp...bullet
5 No-Bed Syndrome Korle-Bu receives new beds as emergency...bullet
6 No-Bed Syndrome Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to...bullet
7 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame...bullet
8 Migrants Number of Ghanaians stranded in Libya unknown -...bullet
9 In Ashanti Region Robbers attack Metro Mass, 9 other...bullet
10 NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme
Youth Service Kenyan delegation visits Ghana to understudy National Service Scheme
File Photo
Against The Law Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers
Human Rights Lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu
Acquitted Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosu
Bilateral Relations Angela Merkel to visit Ghana in August