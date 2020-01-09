The Index, which periodically measures the world's most travel-friendly passports takes into account the number of country a particular passport can take you.

Interestingly, the new Index places the Ghanaian passport at 78, equal with a Cuban passport.

Ghana scored 65 points which indicates that the Ghanaian passport can be used to travel to 65 countries visa free or on visa on arrival.

The Seychelles Island had the No.1 passport in Africa by placing 29 on the index with a score of 151 points.

