The Chief was arrested at Amabriya Senior High School, Tamale, by the Northern Regional Police Command in possession of an M16 assault rifle with six fully loaded magazines.
Chief arrested for possession of illegal firearm in Tamale
A chief at Tamale in the Northern Region is in the grips of the police for illegal possession and brandishing of firearms.
Recommended articles
The incident has raised concerns regarding the prevalence of illegal weapons in the region and the potential implications for overall security.
Civil society organisations in the area have often linked this unfettered proliferation of illegal firearms in the north to the frequent violent clashes leading to the loss of lives and property.
While there have been efforts by the Ghana Small Arms Commission to curb the illegal arms trade and address the menace of gun violence in the area, their efforts have proved futile.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh