ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Chief arrested for possession of illegal firearm in Tamale

Emmanuel Tornyi

A chief at Tamale in the Northern Region is in the grips of the police for illegal possession and brandishing of firearms.

Firearm
Firearm

The Chief was arrested at Amabriya Senior High School, Tamale, by the Northern Regional Police Command in possession of an M16 assault rifle with six fully loaded magazines.

Recommended articles

The incident has raised concerns regarding the prevalence of illegal weapons in the region and the potential implications for overall security.

Civil society organisations in the area have often linked this unfettered proliferation of illegal firearms in the north to the frequent violent clashes leading to the loss of lives and property.

While there have been efforts by the Ghana Small Arms Commission to curb the illegal arms trade and address the menace of gun violence in the area, their efforts have proved futile.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr. Bawumia was at the event.

"I never said you can use Ghana card to buy a car" - Bawumia Clarifies

Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi.

We’ll support Police to ensure peaceful elections in 2024 - GIS boss

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo.

Government of Ghana can't impose restrictions on import of 'yemuadie' and others — IMF

David Lamptey’s daughter launches foundation in his honour

David Lamptey’s daughter launches foundation in his honour