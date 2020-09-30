Sun Qiang, in a press conference stated that he had to take decision due to the backlash that has accompanied his enstoolment.

Reports indicate that some youth and residents in the area have bared their teeth at some of the chiefs and people in Kwahu Abetifi for the enstoolment.

The aggrieved persons did not understand why the chiefs will enstool a foreigner as chief of their land.

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

Spokesperson for the Chinese man Baba Issah, said that despite his denouncement, Mr Qiang will still remain committed to the development of the area.

“He is thankful to all of you for the opportunity. However, today, what he’s saying to Ghanaians and the world is that he is no more interested in the chieftaincy title. He came for development, and so he is dissociating himself from the title.

"The development of Afram Agya is a priority to him and so he still remains focused to the development of the area. He is, therefore, appealing to everyone who is interested in farming to come to the area and do so in order to create employment for the youth and people of the area,” Baba Issah said.

Earlier this month. Qiang was was given a traditional stool name — Barima Kofi Ayeboafo. The name Ayeboafo in Ghana literally means “one who has done something to benefit others”.

A grand durbar was held at the Kwawu-Abetifi Palace to officially unveil Sun Qiang as the newly enstooled Nkosuohene of the traditional area.