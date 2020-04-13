The Chinese national is one of six Chinese and 32 Ghanaians working at the quarry company.

According to reports, he arrived in Ghana on Saturday, March 21 and was in self-isolation for the mandatory period of 14 days.

According to the Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, though the patient showed no sign and symptoms of the virus, the medical team took his sample for testing on April 8, 2020, to confirm his status but "unfortunately, he [Chinese national] tested positive on April 12, 2020."

In a statement, the Minister said "It is understandable but also regrettable that in times like these, there will be lots of misinformation and false news carried through social media which unfortunately filter into the mainstream media. It is therefore imperative that the facts concerning any confirmed or suspected case are checked from the Health Authorities before putting it in the public domain."

He, however, appealed to the public to remain calm, and all those who might have come into contact with personnel of this company, to cooperate with the medical team for expedited contact tracing in order to curb the spread of the virus.

As of April 11, 2020, 11:00 pm, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of the 566 positive cases is as follows: four have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight have died.