Huang was arrested with a cargo of unauthorized rosewood from the Northern Region to Accra.

According to reports, she presented herself to be re-arrested after being declared wanted by the police some months ago.

She was believed to have bolted to China after her escape from police custody, however, other reports also indicate that she has been hiding in neighboring Togo.

Helen Huang was subsequently charged with possessing banned forestry products, but was later granted police inquiry bail.

Recounting her escape, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Otuo Acheampong said the suspect was supposed to report at the police station after her release, but refused to show up.

"As part of our bail condition, she is supposed to report yesterday, she hasn’t come, that’s why we released her to surety so if she doesn’t come, it’s the surety we will take action against", he said at the time.

“We have called upon the surety to impress upon him to produce the suspect, if the surety doesn’t produce her, the next thing is that we will take the surety to court for the court to take action against the surety.”