Huang, 43, was apprehended while transporting trucks of rosewood lumbers through Tamale.

She was subsequently charged with possessing banned forestry products, but was later granted police inquiry bail.

However, the Police has now disclosed that the Chinese national has breached her bail condition and cannot be found.

Speaking to Starr News, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Otuo Acheampong said an influential individual who stood surety for the Chinese suspect has been notified and asked to produce Ms. Huang.

According to him, the suspect was supposed to report at the police station after her release, but has refused to show up for the past two days.

“She has not reported, even a court can give order and people will refuse to go by it?” Supt. Otuo said.

“As part of our bail condition, she is supposed to report yesterday, she hasn’t come, that’s why we released her to surety so if she doesn’t come, it’s the surety we will take action against.

“We have called upon the surety to impress upon him to produce the suspect, if the surety doesn’t produce her, the next thing is that we will take the surety to court for the court to take action against the surety.”

The Crime Officer added that the Police will be forced to publish her picture if she doesn’t show up.

“And then we have a lot of information about her, we have her picture we can publish her, we can declare her wanted and all that,” he said.