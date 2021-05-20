Church of Pentecost to plant one million trees nationwide for environmental preservation

The campaign will officially kickstart on Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) set to plant 50,000 seedlings nationwide.

“This year, @thecophq has chosen to plant 1,000,000.00 trees,” the church announced on Twitter.

“Deciduous tree nationwide as part of the Environmental Care campaign. The exercise would be organised together with the Forestry Commission in the months of May and June.”

The Church of Pentecost has been in the news in recent weeks over several community initiatives the church is spearheading.

Last week, the church commissioned a multi-purpose prison facility and handed it over to the Ghana Prisons Service.

Pulse Ghana

The fully furnished three dormitory block has the capacity to accommodate 300 inmates and boasts an administration block, chapel which will also serve as classroom, football pitch, baptistery and modern washrooms.

It also comprises a mechanized borehole, offices, infirmary, workshops, and other auxiliary facilities.

The prison facility was jointly commissioned by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and the Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II.