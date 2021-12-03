Commuters to be stranded as Private Transport Operators begin sit-down strike on Monday

The strike was supposed to have taken place already but the transport operators put it on hold hoping the 2022 budget would address their concerns.

The leadership of the coalition has however expressed disappointment after the finance minister’s budget appears to be silent on the issues they have raised.

Abass Imoro, a representative of the coalition of private transport operators said they have had enough of the government’s insensitivity to their plight.

“Apart from coming out with the deduction we are asking from which we know is possible, there is nothing to change our mind.”

“Anything less than reducing fuel by around GH¢1.5 or at least GH¢1.2, we won’t rescind this decision,” Abass Imoro said in an interview with Citi News.

The government has imposed seven taxes on fuel which amount to GH¢1.9 and the transport operators are calling for their scrapping to give the respite.

They have also threatened to increase transport fares to push the burden to passengers if the strike fails to yield the expected result.

Over the past six months, fuel prices have been on the increase in Ghana with most oil marketing companies selling them between GH¢6.60 per litre and GH¢6.90 per litre.