RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Commuters to be stranded as Private Transport Operators begin sit-down strike on Monday

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Coalition of Private Transport Operators has finally settled on Monday, December 6 to begin its sit-down strike after several postponements.

Trotro
Trotro

The aim of the strike, according to them, is to compel the government to reduce fuel prices that they say are causing their business to nosedive.

Recommended articles

The strike was supposed to have taken place already but the transport operators put it on hold hoping the 2022 budget would address their concerns.

The leadership of the coalition has however expressed disappointment after the finance minister’s budget appears to be silent on the issues they have raised.

Abass Imoro, a representative of the coalition of private transport operators said they have had enough of the government’s insensitivity to their plight.

READ ALSO: Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher

“Apart from coming out with the deduction we are asking from which we know is possible, there is nothing to change our mind.”

“Anything less than reducing fuel by around GH¢1.5 or at least GH¢1.2, we won’t rescind this decision,” Abass Imoro said in an interview with Citi News.

The government has imposed seven taxes on fuel which amount to GH¢1.9 and the transport operators are calling for their scrapping to give the respite.

They have also threatened to increase transport fares to push the burden to passengers if the strike fails to yield the expected result.

Over the past six months, fuel prices have been on the increase in Ghana with most oil marketing companies selling them between GH¢6.60 per litre and GH¢6.90 per litre.

The prices shot up from about GH¢5 per litre to where they are currently and some analysts have predicted that they may cross GH¢ 7 before the year ends.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass

NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title

Prempeh College

Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

NSMQ trophy

Practice of LGBTQ at Wesley Girls' and Mfantsiman SHS getting worse – Foh-Amoaning

Wesley Girls' Senior High School