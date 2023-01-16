ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulations Shafik and Asma — Mahama welcomes granddaughter

Emmanuel Tornyi

The first son of former President John Mahama, Shafik has welcomed his first child with his Algerian wife, Asma.

Mahama welcomes grand daughter Alyazia Frema
After almost three years of marriage, Shafik's wife gave birth to their first child.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Asma shared the news of giving birth to a baby girl.

She thanked God for giving her such a blessing.

Shafik and Asma Mahama
Mahama took to his Facebook page to share the good news and also show the face of the newborn baby.

The name of the newborn baby is Alyazia Frema Mahama.

