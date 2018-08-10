Conti, Katanga embark on Say No to Mixed Hall Demo today

news

Alumni and current affiliates of Unity Hall, popularly known as Conti and the University Hall, a.k.a Katanga are set to embark on a demonstration on Friday 10 August in Accra to fight against the decision of the authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to convert the all-male halls to unisex.

The University explained that the move to convert these two traditional all-male halls to unisex is to ensure more females who reside off campus are given accommodation on campus to safeguard their safety.

The Alumni of Conti and Katanga have sent the matter to the law court to fight the decision of the university authorities to convert the halls.

Arguing that admitting more females into the hall, means their fellow male student will be thrown off campus, which is unfair and moreover, it will destroy the enviable traditions of these two male halls that have existed for 50 years and above.

The Alumni and the Junior Common Room (JCR) of the hallS, aside the court action have also lined-up a peaceful demonstration to express their grievances through the principal streets of Accra.

They will converge at the Obra Spot at Circle and match through the approved routes.

Below are the routes that have been approved by the police for the demonstration:

Obra Spot

Accra Technical University, formerly Accra Poly

Farisco

EOCO/CHRAJ

Asomdwee Park

Independence Road

Ministry of Education

The dress code for the demonstration is wine for Continentals and black and yellow for Katangees.

Alumni and JCR members from other part of the country have travelled to partake in this defining moment of the halls’ history.

Similar demonstration has been lined-up in Kumasi, but the date is yet to be firmed up

Background

The twist and turn about the conversion of the two great halls Unity Hall and Katanga into mixed sex halls heightened as the Dean of Students, Prof. William A. Gariba reiterated such intention bluntly on Sunday 28th of January, 2018 at the Student Chaplaincy Council service. This came as a shock as Continentals and Katangees alike were amused and disdained as they looked on that faithful day.

This statement affirmed the rumour which was wrangled amongst students since 2013 when the University council chaired by the late Paul Victor Obeng sat to decide on converting the two halls into mixed sex halls.

Dr Opoku Prempeh in latest twist, speaking at the 52nd Congregation Ceremony of the University says he fully supports the decision.

“Recently in Unity Hall, there was a demonstration because the University had attempted to make it a mixed hall. I received the protest notes but my conscience told me if there is any hall that can be made a mixed hall it is of course of Unity Hall… If we want to create an equal, level playing field we cannot insist that Katanga or Unity or any hall should be reserved for a particular group. So Katanga, take the women, be bold.”