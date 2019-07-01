It would be recalled that in June 2019 edition of the Magazine, it carried a story headlined: "The Inside Story of the Oslo Scandal: Conspiracy To Steal."

The story apparently sought to implicate Nana Addo in the Oslo Chancery scandal.

Last year, the Minority in Parliament accused the Foreign Affairs Ministry of inflating cost over the conversion of a 100-year-old 6-bedroom house in Oslo Norway, into Ghana's new mission in Norway.

Speaking on the floor, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the said property was bought by a certain woman for $2.9 million in 2014 and sold to an unknown buyer for $3.5 million in August 2017.

However, the government denied that it was seeking to spend such an amount on the chancery as alleged by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who doubles as the Minority Ranking Member for the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The government through the Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway ostensibly explained that the Ministry is yet to purchase the new Ghana mission building in Oslo.

Surprisingly, Africawatch Magazine came out in June 2019, 'linking' Nana Addo to the scandal.

But the Presidency in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, said "the allegations in the publication are baseless, libelous, and scurrilous, and contain nothing but manufactured lies."

It added: "we are aware of this magazine’s notoriously established agenda of defaming the President through deliberate publication of such false stories about him."