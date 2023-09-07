COP Mensah interdicted in connection with leaked audio plotting against IGP

The investigation involves COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, who were allegedly heard discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare in a recorded conversation.

During a hearing before an ad hoc committee of Parliament, COP Mensah referred to IGP Dampare as the "worst ever" police chief he had encountered in his 31 years of service. He reaffirmed this sentiment during his second appearance before the parliamentary committee.

The leaked audio has raised concerns about potential misconduct within the police force, prompting the investigation by the ad hoc committee.