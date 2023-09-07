ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COP Mensah interdicted in connection with leaked audio plotting against IGP

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted former Director General of the technical department, COP George Alex Mensah, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a leaked audio recording discussing the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

COP Alex George Mensah
COP Alex George Mensah

This interdiction was conveyed to COP Mensah on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Recommended articles

The investigation involves COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, who were allegedly heard discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare in a recorded conversation.

During a hearing before an ad hoc committee of Parliament, COP Mensah referred to IGP Dampare as the "worst ever" police chief he had encountered in his 31 years of service. He reaffirmed this sentiment during his second appearance before the parliamentary committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaked audio has raised concerns about potential misconduct within the police force, prompting the investigation by the ad hoc committee.

This development underscores the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Road Works ONgoing

Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

COP George Alex Mensah

Dampare has stopped everyone from speaking - COP Alex Mensah

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

Asiedu Nketiah

All the red lines for a coup in Ghana have been crossed – Asiedu Nketia