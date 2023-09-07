This interdiction was conveyed to COP Mensah on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
COP Mensah interdicted in connection with leaked audio plotting against IGP
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted former Director General of the technical department, COP George Alex Mensah, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a leaked audio recording discussing the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
The investigation involves COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, who were allegedly heard discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare in a recorded conversation.
During a hearing before an ad hoc committee of Parliament, COP Mensah referred to IGP Dampare as the "worst ever" police chief he had encountered in his 31 years of service. He reaffirmed this sentiment during his second appearance before the parliamentary committee.
The leaked audio has raised concerns about potential misconduct within the police force, prompting the investigation by the ad hoc committee.
This development underscores the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.
