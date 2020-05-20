TV3 reports that they were caught selling sachet water, handkerchiefs, oranges and other commodities at the various markets.

This, the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, said was in violation of measures put in place to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Although the partial lockdown in the country has been lifted, the ban on public gatherings remains in full force.

To this end, schools, conferences, festivals, political rallies, church services and Islamic worship are currently barred from taking place.

Students, from primary to tertiary level, are therefore expected to stay at home in order not to expose themselves to the virus.

However, some parents in the Ashaiman Municipality have taken advantage of the situation to engage their children in various selling activities.

Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Boakye Okyere, said the arrested children were detained for several hours.

He told Onua TV that their parents were later invited and warned against allowing their children sell on the street in this pandemic period.

Mr. Okyere added that parents could face prosecution should their wards be seen selling in the markets of Ashaiman again.