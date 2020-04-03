The Minister said the GHS has covered this number of people since the partial lockdown announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commenced from Monday.

Oppong Nkrumah said government took these enhanced testing measures as follow-up on contact tracing of people who have tested positive for the virus in Ghana.

Ayawaso West was identified as one of the hotspots in the Greater Accra Region and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu announced that many of the enhanced testing will happen there.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

A statement signed by the Municipal Director for Health, Dr. Louisa Matey said over 100 health and security personnel would be deployed for the exercise.

“A directive from the National Level has been given to conduct a COVID-19 contact tracing of all persons who have come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients…and conduct compulsory house to house testing of every individual residing in Ayawaso West Municipal Municipality,” a section of the statement reads.

It added: “Over 100 health personnel and security agencies (police, Immigration and National Security) would be deployed into the communities within the Municipality to carry out the exercise.”