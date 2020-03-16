The mining company said an employee who lives in the mine’s accommodation has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the company said the victim is a Ghanaian who recently returned from travel abroad.

“All necessary protocols were immediately activated as soon as the employee presented himself to medical staff with flu-like symptoms.

“The employee is in self-isolation in his home under close monitoring by health professionals,” the company said, as quoted by GNA.

The company added that it is working with the Ministry of Health to trace all persons who have had contact with the victim.

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti said it has stepped up screening and surveillance of employees and banned non-essential travel.

The company has also instituted a mandatory two-week self-quarantine for any arriving travellers and increased hygiene awareness and facilities across its operations.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.