Dumelo visited the prison at Roman Ridge on Thursday to make the donation in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

The items he donated include Veronica buckets, Sanitizers, hand washing soap, toilet rolls and detergents.

The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a post of Facebook, he said the gesture is geared towards helping the prison officers and inmates combat the pandemic.

“This morning, I donated Veronica buckets, Sanitizers, hand washing soap, toilet rolls and detergents to the James Prison located at Roman Ridge in Accra,” Dumelo wrote, accompanied by photos from his visit.

“This is to help the prison officers and inmates combat the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Together let’s fight this virus.”

This comes after Dumelo shared over 2300 hand sanitizers to students on Legon and Gimpa campuses last week.

He later extended the gesture to police officers and constituents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 11 within the last one week.

The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all the victims are recovering well.