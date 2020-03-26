Effective today, Thursday, March 26, 2020, commercial buses, locally known as trotro, have decided to carry a passenger less in their vehicles.

This means buses that carry three passengers on normal days will now carry two per row, while those who take four per row will do just three.

This was disclosed by the Industrial Relations Officer of the Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Ibrahim Moro.

READ ALSO: Update: Ghana's COVID-19 cases rise to 68

Trotros to carry just 2 persons per row from today

He, however, urged the government to assist commercial drivers to keep safety measures by reducing fuel prices.

“We are worried about the coronavirus and the way we load our vehicles – shoulder-by-shoulder – and we’ve come out with a suggestion that the government should see what it can do [to help us]," Mr. Moro told Class FM.

“On our own, we’ve asked our drivers to effective from tomorrow [Thursday, 26 March], the three sitting capacity should be reduced to two while the four sitting capacity should be reduced to three.”

“So, we are saying the government should see if there could be a coupon so that the fuel could be reduced so that we can meet the working demands."

This comes after Health experts cautioned the public to keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing, and difficulty breathing.

A section of Ghanaians, therefore, called on commercial drivers to reduce the number of passengers they usually take as a safety measure against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 68, with two deaths recorded so far.