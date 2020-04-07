The presentation is part of a total of 650 PPE and 650 gum boots procured by Mr. Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for distribution to a number of medical facilities across the country.

A member of the NDC COVID-19 Technical Team, Prof. Margaret Kweku, who is also the Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituecy, who presented the items on behalf of the NDC flagbearer, thanked the country’s frontline health workers for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice as the nation grapples with the coronavirus.

Prof. Margaret Kweku, who was accompanied by the NDC Volta Regional Chairman, Hon Henry Kwadzo Ametefee, Hon James Gunu, Reg. Sec. Hon Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Hon. Kwame Agbodza and some Regional Executive, urged government to work faster to ensure the urgent supply of the required protective clothing and logistics for the health workers to maintain their confidence as they come into contact with hundreds of people during these times.

Mahama donates PPEs to Ridge Hospital

Chief Executive of Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr. Tampore, who received the items thanked former President Mahama for the support, pledging that the hospital will put them to good use.

As part of HE. J.D Mahama’s support for the country’s health workers, a quantity of PPEs and gum boots are being presented to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ho Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Koforidua Government Hospital today.