The numbers to call are 0800800800 and 0800900900.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, announced the hotlines while her Ministry together with the Ministry of Finance was offloading food items to faith-based organisations to share to needy individuals and communities in the affected areas.

According to her, since the restriction of movement, the government has distributed between 400,000 and 450,000 packs of food every day to the needy people including persons with disabilities in the affected areas, adding that, the government also secured a 500 seater-capacity hostel for head porters popularly known as kayaye.

She said: "Government is dealing not only with the Ministry of Social Protection; we are dealing with the faith-based churches. We’ve given rice, yam, maize, tin tomatoes, oil, eggs to the faith-based churches…It is government that has given the churches food to send round."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed that the government will feed some 400,000 individuals and homes in vulnerable communities in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi through the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

The areas under the programme are the affected areas the Government has locked-down and restricted movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, the food distribution began in Accra on Sunday and will begin in Kumasi on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The objective of this CAP, according to Nana Addo "is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimise job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports."

"Through this Programme, the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Local Government and Rural Development, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), working with MMDCEs and the faith-based organisations, have begun to provide food for up to four hundred thousand (400,000) individuals and homes in the affected areas of the restrictions. This begun in Accra today and will begin in Kumasi tomorrow.

"It will come in the form of dry food packages and hot meals, and will be delivered to vulnerable communities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa," he added.

