The country received the medical supplies this morning (March 25, 2020), the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed, announced.

In a Twitter post, Dr. Ahmed said Gabon, Congo and the DR Congo have also received their share of the consignments.

He said the second batch of shipments, which contains 540,000 masks and 20,000 protective clothes, are en route to Ethiopia for distribution to other African countries.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus pandemic: Ghana’s COVID-19 cases increase to 53

"This morning #Gabon, #Ghana, #Congo and the #DRC have received their #COVID19 prevention materials,” the Ethiopian Prime Minister wrote.

“The 2nd shipment of supplies from @JackMa & @AlibabaGroup containing 540k medical grade masks and 20k protective clothes is on its way to #Ethiopia. Dispatch to Africa will continue.”

This comes as a huge boost to Ghana, with the country’s Coronavirus cases shooting up to 53 within the last few days.

Meanwhile, a host of African countries have already received their share of medical supplies from the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations to combat the pandemic.

These include Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Others are Nigeria, Gabon, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Somalia and Tanzania.