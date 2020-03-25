The former Black Stars captain believes the government deserves all the help it can get in the fight against the disease.

He said the government alone cannot cater for the needs of Ghanaians and called on celebrities to also give back to society in these times of national crisis.

READ ALSO: Church of Pentecost donates logistics worth GHc45,000 to support Gov’t’s fight against Coronavirus

Asamoah Gyan

In a video posted on Twitter, Gyan called on all Ghanaians to stick together and help protect each other against the pandemic.

“As an icon, people look up to me. I urge all celebrities, all those who are fortunate, let’s give back to the community because this is the time that people need up. People need our support,” the striker said.

“Let’s do this to help the government because the government cannot do this alone. We can’t depend on the government, these are our lives. We have to protect one another; we have to stick together.”

The 34-year-old further advised the public to take the needed precaution by staying indoors.

“Let’s take precaution, stay at home, use your hand sanitizers, let’s do everything possible to protect ourselves,” Gyan added.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped to 53, with two deaths recorded.

Watch Gyan's rallying call to celebrities below: