One person infected with the virus has died in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, while at least 18 of the infected patients are responding to treatment, President Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast address.

At least three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

Cases in Africa have surpassed 1,000 with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria being the most affected.

Globally, there have been over 255,000 cases confirmed, over 10,400 deaths and over 87,000 persons recovered.