This was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey during a meeting with some members of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on Tuesday.

She said, aside from the assorted food items, the Ghana Mission in Beijing has also been given approval to expend an amount of USD$14,286 to cater for emergency needs of Ghanaians in Wuhan.

These include providing nose masks and hand sanitizers among other necessities to Ghanaians in the locked-down Chinese city.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

“Additional amounts of US$50,000.00 and US$200,000.00 have been transferred separately to the Mission in Beijing to cater for the emergency needs of the students,” Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey said.

“The Mission is working with the student leadership in Wuhan to collate the names and bank details of beneficiary students. The accounts of students are expected to be credited by Wednesday, 20th February 2020.”

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with at least 1,868 killed and 72,436 more infected.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.

Ghanaian students in China have previously called for immediate evacuation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Ghana Health Service maintains that it will be in their best interest to stay put in Wuhan.