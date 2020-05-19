The figures were disclosed by officials of the Ghana Embassy in the United States of America (USA).

The victims are reportedly members of the Ghanaian community, most of whom reside in New York and New Jersey.

The two cities are the hardest in the US, having recorded an astonishing number of Coronavirus cases in recent months.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s COVID-19 cases move up to 5,918

An official at the Public Affairs Department at the Ghana Embassy in US, Kofi Tonto, said their last count showed that the virus has killed 20 Ghanaians.

“At our last count, we were about 20 people. This isn’t data from hospital, this is data based on what we gather from the various communities,” Mr. Tonto told Accra-based 3FM on Monday, May 18.

“The number I am referring to are persons or Ghanaians who have passed away through Covid-19 in New York and New Jersey.”

He added that the Embassy is yet to obtain official data on the death toll of Ghanaians in the US.

Currently, he said, the Embassy is relying on information from persons living in the Ghanaian community to track those who have been infected by COVID-19 and others who have died from the disease.

“We do know of Ghanaians who have passed and we continue to gather data. Unfortunately, because of some health regulations you don’t get the data as to know whether this is Ghanaian or otherwise.

“What we rely on is people within the Ghanaian community informing us of folks who have been affected either by contracting the disease or folks who have unfortunately passed away,” he added.