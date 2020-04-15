Cynthia Morrison said her office, which is within the Ministries enclave, is where vulnerable people are to go to demand food.

She explained that she usually returns home to meet a large number of people waiting on her to distribute food to them.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Minister said she has personally ordered five hundred packs of food to be distributed to vulnerable people, but cautioned against people coming to her house for it.

“I went round helping in the distribution of food to the needy and vulnerable. When I returned home in the evening, hundreds of people have gathered in front of my house waiting for me to return home to give them food,” Mrs Morrison told Accra FM.

“Please, I want to appeal to the public that the food is not being distributed in my house. Nobody should come to my house for food. You can all come to the Ministries for the food, not my home.

“I have personally ordered five hundred packs of food to be distributed but please nobody should come to my house for it.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 636, as of April 14, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 17 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.