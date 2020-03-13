Sector Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said a Ghanaian citizen who works abroad returned to the country with the virus.

This comes after the Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday evening that Ghana has recorded its first two cases of coronavirus.

While a Ghanaian has been confirmed to have been infected by the disease, the Minister said the other is a Norwegian.

According to him, both are males and they entered Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Both have since been isolated, with the Health Ministry taking steps to trace persons they have been in contact with.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has taken steps to ensure that no person infected with the Coronavirus enters the country unchecked.

The Ministry of Health has stationed health officials at the Kotoka International Airport to screen for the coronavirus.

These measures have been put in place the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after the Coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).