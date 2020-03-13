Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the announcement will come up at 12 pm.

There was a meeting by the inter-ministerial committee on the COVID Response, chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah told Accra-based Peace Fm that the Committee was concluding some matters before coming out with a position.

Coronavirus: One of the confirmed cases is a Ghanaian – Oppong Nkrumah

Yesterday, in a joint press conference with the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Information Minister announced that Ghana has recorded its first cases.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The cases were confirmed on the 12th of March, 2020 and the first cases to be reported in Ghana.”

The statement continued: "The two individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So they are imported cases of COVID-19."