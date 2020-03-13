He said one of the cases is a Ghanaian who works in Turkey and have returned to the country over a week ago.

Yesterday, in a joint press conference with the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Information Minister announced that Ghana has recorded its first cases.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The cases were confirmed on the 12th of March, 2020 and the first cases to be reported in Ghana.”

The statement continued: "The two individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So they are imported cases of COVID-19."

Both patients are currently under isolation and are stable.

The two are the first cases of the COVID-19 to test positive in Ghana after some 57 cases earlier proved negative.