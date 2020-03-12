In the Greater Accra Region, one of the swing regions that determines the outcome of elections in Ghana, 54 aspirants will contest for the 21 constituencies annexed by the NPP in their annihilation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016.

Sadly, only 13 female aspirants constitute these 54 hopefuls, however, one name that is garnering attention among the female aspirants is Dakoa Newman.

Contesting as a first timer for the Okaikoi South seat, Dakoa has turned what many political pundits thought will be an easy contest for the incumbent MP, Ahmed Arthur into a dicey one.

Drawing inspiration from the mantra of "Positive Change" used by former President John Agyekum Kufour in his election win in 2000, Dakoa is on a quest to rescue Okaikoi South from its dwindling fortunes.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, this 34-year old politician outlined some things she is bringing to the constituency as a candidate and eventually as a Member of Parliament.

"If you look at the Ghanaian political landscape, the voices of women are few in the corridors of power and this has to change. In the recent district assembly elections, you can count the number of women that were elected and I think it's time our voices are heard."

"I bring positive change which we all need in Okaikoi South when it comes to the parliamentary elections. I think the interest of the constituents should be foremost on the mind of whoever is leading and this is something I will do if I get the nod."

With women empowerment being at the core of her campaign, Dakoa Newman explained why she has towed this line to help her get into the Ghanaian parliament.

"We are championing the female agenda and as you know even part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has women equality. We are pushing for more women to enter into politics because its generally a male dominated field. We have more capable women that can make a difference and I believe its one of the qualities I'm bringing on board", she disclosed.

Despite government introducing policies to help curb graduate unemployment and unemployment as a whole in the country, most people are still grappling with this canker across Ghana.

How will Dakoa get constituents of Okaikoi South jobs if voted into power? "I will rely on my great lobbying skills to get people in my constituency jobs at the national level and beyond that, I have already proven in this constituency that I'm that a resourceful person by carrying out projects that have employed and empowered people though I'm not the MP".

Touting her resourcefulness, she disclosed a project she is working on with the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation to increase literacy and reading levels among children across the country.

"It is in my plans to bring this project to the constituency when it officially launches and we will start by equipping the community library to help more children get access to reading materials."

With her non-governmental 'Dakoa Newman Foundation', she has donated medical supplies to Kaneshie Polyclinic and the Kaneshie Cripple's Home.

The Foundation has also organized health screenings for residents of Avenor, Bubuashie and Kaneshie and it has registered some constituents of Okaikoi South onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Educated at Wesley Girls High School, the University of Ghana and the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, Dakoa Newman said she was born into a political family and availing herself to serve the people of Okaikoi South has been an easy transition for her.

"I was born into politics because my parents are politicians, my aunties and uncles are all politicians and aside that I took an interest in politics because I studied political science at first degree level at the University of Ghana."

With the primaries just over a month away, Dakoa Newman made a clarion call to delegates of Okaikoi South to look out for three (3) qualities when casting their ballots. And they are:

"You need a leader that will lead the people in the right direction, selfless and will give a listening ear to the people."

"They should look at change which I think the constituents are ready for. A lot of constituents are pushing for a positive change which I can offer."

"They should vote for a candidate that can lobby to bring developmental projects to the constituency and I believe if they put me there I will deliver on this."