Addressing the nation on Wednesday evening, he urged Ghanaians to desist from handshakes and unnecessary close contact.

The President’s address is themed: “Coronavirus: Update on enhanced measures taken by government”.

“I want to reiterate, as I indicated on 6th March, and as the Ministry of Health has advised, that we have to revisit our custom of shaking hands, and stop doing so completely, and we must cover our mouths when we cough or sneeze,” Nana Addo advised.

The Ghana government has taken steps to ensure that no person infected with the Coronavirus enters the country unchecked.

The Ministry of Health has stationed health officials at the Kotoka International Airport to screen for the coronavirus.Persons arriving from other countries are taken through thorough screening for the Coronavirus.

These measures have been put in place the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after the Coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).