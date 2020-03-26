The donation is to purchase 35,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to help combat the virus in the country.

He said it will be disastrous to lose a health worker at this time and hence the need to make available all the tools and equipment to work safely.

According to him, "We support the hospital but we always do so very privately. But considering the magnitude of what we have in the country today, we have opened our support to the public to primarily encourage and inspire others to do the same and better."

Senyo Hosi donates to 37 Military Hospital

He urged Ghanaians to support the fight against the Coronavirus with resources to complement the government's effort in fighting the pandemic.

Brig-Gen. Nii Adjah Obodai who is the Commander of the Health facility commended Senyo Hosi for the kind gesture.

"I will like to really appreciate this gesture because at this moment we are in this together and like he said, rightly so it is a war of a kind and we need to get ourselves ready.

"Nobody goes to war without preparations. We need to get ourselves ready and it means a lot to all of us. So what you have done has taken us a very great step and we are so encouraged because this empowers us just like fuel to keep us running”, he said.