This move forms part of measures by local authorities to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Anthony K.K. Sam, said children who engage in petty trading are at risk of contracting the virus.

He, therefore, warned that parents who expose their children to such risks by allowing them loiter around will not be spared.

READ ALSO: Accra, Tema and Kumasi identified as epicentres of Coronavirus in Ghana

File Photo

“From tomorrow [March 24] we will be going round. Any parent who leaves the child to loiter in town, we will arrest you,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“Have you seen these children standing here, they can contract the virus so we beg you the parents not to let money push you to let your child get the virus.”

Mr. K.K. Sam further stated that government closed down schools to ensure that pupils were safe at home.

To this end, he called on parents to be responsible and adopt all measures possible to keep their wards safe from the coronavirus.

“The children were asked to go and stay at home when schools were closed, we didn’t say they should go and sell ice water or other things in town,” he added.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped to 53, with two deaths recorded.