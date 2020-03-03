Dr. Akuetteh is currently a Surgery PHD student at Guangzhou Medical University and does music as a hobby.

In his song, which he sang in the Chinese language, he discusses the symptoms of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He also urges the world not to give up, but fight on till the deadly disease is finally conquered.

Dr. Percy Akuetteh

“Myself and a group of my friends have a group called ‘Soul Band’ and we often perform. That is what we do as our hobby,” Dr. Akuetteh said in a Skype interview with Joy News.

"So since we love music, we were like what can we do to make people know about the real thing that is happening [about the Coronavirus].

“I wrote down the song, we have two music engineers among us, and the others also helped to put this song together,” he added

Watch Dr. Akuetteh’s rap song on the Coronavirus below: