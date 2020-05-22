Richard Kofi Jordan said the lack of space has forced mortuary workers to make the dead bodies stand.

According to him, the current situation at the various mortuaries is terrible and needs to be immediately addressed.

Corpses made to stand due lack of space in mortuaries – Mortuary worker reveals

“We make dead bodies stand because of lack of space,” Richard said, as quoted by 3news.com.

He further lamented the ill-preparedness of mortuary workers in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, most mortuary workers lack personal protective equipment (PPE) and are generally less protected against the virus.

He disclosed that, in some situations, two mortuary attendants are forced to share one wellington boot.

“Even before the COVID-19 we were facing a lot of challenges, we didn’t have enough PPE,” Richard revealed.

“As we speak two workers are given one wellington boot to wear, that is a serious situation we are faced with.”

He, therefore, called on hospitals across the country to provide the necessary PPEs to their mortuaries workers.